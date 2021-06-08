Traffic halted on M1 near Derbyshire after incident

Traffic has been temporarily stopped in both directions on a section of the M1 due to a ‘police incident’, according to Highways England.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:27 pm

It is happening between junctions 25 and 26.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.

The M1. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

“Traffic officers are on their way to assist.”

No further information is available at this stage.

