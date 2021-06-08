Traffic halted on M1 near Derbyshire after incident
Traffic has been temporarily stopped in both directions on a section of the M1 due to a ‘police incident’, according to Highways England.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:27 pm
It is happening between junctions 25 and 26.
A spokesperson for Highways England said: “Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are currently at the scene.
“Traffic officers are on their way to assist.”
No further information is available at this stage.