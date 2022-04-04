Toilets at two Chesterfield parks closed after attacks by vandals

Public toilets in Eastwood Park and Holmebrook Valley Park have both been vandalised – forcing the council to revise future opening hours of the facilities.

Dispensers and driers have been ripped off the walls and doors have been torn off the hinges at both sites, leaving electrical wires exposed and making them unsafe for park users.

The toilets are now closed while repairs are carried out.

Eastwood Park, Hasland, is one of two parks in Chesterfield where vandalism has led to the closure of public toilets.

Once re-opened the facilities will close at the new time of 4pm each day, to ensure the sites can be monitored by a member of Chesterfield Borough Council’s parks team.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “These are really important community facilities that help ensure everyone can enjoy our fantastic green spaces.

"The vast majority of people enjoy our parks responsibly but sadly a small minority act in a reckless way, and this is now impacting on other people – and costing public money to repair the damage.”

The council says there have also been issues in Queen’s Park with large amounts of sand being moved from the play area and used to block the sinks and toilets.

Opening hours at Queen’s Park remain the same for now but will stay under review.