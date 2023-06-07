News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT

Three friends from Chesterfield conquer the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ashgate Hospice

Three friends from Chesterfield have climbed the highest peaks in England, Wales, and Scotland to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

Curtis Webster, Jack Moseley, and Aden Edwards completed the challenge in 22 hours and 20 minutes – raising more than £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice in the process.

The trio of friends all work at children’s homes in Derbyshire – Moorfarm Cottage and Moor Field House – and donned their hiking boots after Curtis decided he wanted to do something memorable for his 26th birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He explained: “If it wasn’t for charity I probably would have given up on the second mountain. (Doing it for Ashgate Hospice) gave us a real kick up the bum to get our heads down and keep going. We were just looking at rock after rock, it felt like, but we had a strong mindset and we managed to keep each other motivated and pushing forward.”

(Left to right): Aden, Jack, and Curtis tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ashgate Hospice(Left to right): Aden, Jack, and Curtis tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ashgate Hospice
(Left to right): Aden, Jack, and Curtis tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ashgate Hospice
Most Popular

READ THIS: “It will make a real difference” - hospital's new paediatric unit opens

READ THIS: Flower farm owner's appeal to planning authority to lift employee condition

Curtis, who had tackled all three mountains individually during the past year, said doing all three in the space of 24 hours proved to be a mammoth task mentally as well as physically.

He said: “The first one we had to keep in our mind that it almost a warm-up because we knew things were going to get a lot tougher and going up Scafell at half one in the morning was the hardest it got but once we pushed through we knew we could take our time a little bit on Snowden and we came in over an hour ahead of the target.”

The three men had to scale Scafell Pike at 1.30am in the morningThe three men had to scale Scafell Pike at 1.30am in the morning
The three men had to scale Scafell Pike at 1.30am in the morning

“I’ll be honest I hadn’t heard too much about Ashgate Hospice but when we were talking to people at the gym and members of the public it seemed like everyone had some sort of connection with the hospice. It's good to support local people and a local cause.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashgate Hospice helps provide palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over in and around north Derbyshire to those with life-limiting illnesses including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney, and lung diseases.

They rely entirely on donations so to support them, and donate to Curtis, Aden, and Jack’s Three Peaks Challenge visit https://justgiving.com/page/curtis-webster-threepeaks.

Curtis joked that there was "sick, sweat, and screams from cramp but we made it".Curtis joked that there was "sick, sweat, and screams from cramp but we made it".
Curtis joked that there was "sick, sweat, and screams from cramp but we made it".
Related topics:ChesterfieldEnglandWalesScotlandDerbyshire