Curtis Webster, Jack Moseley, and Aden Edwards completed the challenge in 22 hours and 20 minutes – raising more than £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice in the process.

The trio of friends all work at children’s homes in Derbyshire – Moorfarm Cottage and Moor Field House – and donned their hiking boots after Curtis decided he wanted to do something memorable for his 26th birthday.

He explained: “If it wasn’t for charity I probably would have given up on the second mountain. (Doing it for Ashgate Hospice) gave us a real kick up the bum to get our heads down and keep going. We were just looking at rock after rock, it felt like, but we had a strong mindset and we managed to keep each other motivated and pushing forward.”

(Left to right): Aden, Jack, and Curtis tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ashgate Hospice

Curtis, who had tackled all three mountains individually during the past year, said doing all three in the space of 24 hours proved to be a mammoth task mentally as well as physically.

He said: “The first one we had to keep in our mind that it almost a warm-up because we knew things were going to get a lot tougher and going up Scafell at half one in the morning was the hardest it got but once we pushed through we knew we could take our time a little bit on Snowden and we came in over an hour ahead of the target.”

The three men had to scale Scafell Pike at 1.30am in the morning

“I’ll be honest I hadn’t heard too much about Ashgate Hospice but when we were talking to people at the gym and members of the public it seemed like everyone had some sort of connection with the hospice. It's good to support local people and a local cause.”

Ashgate Hospice helps provide palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over in and around north Derbyshire to those with life-limiting illnesses including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney, and lung diseases.

They rely entirely on donations so to support them, and donate to Curtis, Aden, and Jack’s Three Peaks Challenge visit https://justgiving.com/page/curtis-webster-threepeaks.