Those who have lost a loved one during pandemic can celebrate their life at Old Tupton chapel

The chapel is located at Nethermoor Road in the village.

Connie Cann, of the chapel, “With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, we are aware of the many people who have lost loved ones and have been unable to grieve for them.

Connie Cann with church members. Picture by Brian Eyre.

“The chapel is in a quiet lane and is the ideal place for a service of remembrance or a celebration of a loved one’s life.

“We would like to offer the services of the chapel to anyone who feels the need to have such a time of remembering.

“We are happy for the families to arrange everything themselves, although we would be happy to offer assistance with things such as music, video and flowers.

“We don’t intend to charge for this although a donation would be appreciated.”

Inside the chapel.

Enquiries can be made to Connie on 01246 864212.