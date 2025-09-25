This is why Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire turned red

The famous Chesterfield landmark turned red last night as a part of a national campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crooked Spire (Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints) was lit up in red last night (Wednesday, September 24) to mark Organ Donation Week.

The iconic Chesterfield church has joined various UK landmarks which have turned pink, including Edinburgh Castle and Meadowhall, to honour those who gave the gift of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after a brand new light system has been installed at the Crooked Spire – allowing the church to be illuminated in various colours.

The Crooked Spire in Chesterfield was lit up in red to mark Organ Donation Week. (Credit: Nick Rhodes).

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT & Royal Primary Care said: “The Spire has been lit up after having new floodlighting installed - and we are honoured that CRH were chosen as the initial cause!

“What a wonderful way to commemorate and celebrate those throughout Chesterfield who have given, or received, the gift of life!

“Thank you to Father Patrick Coleman for helping us to facilitate this.”