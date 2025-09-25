This is why Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire turned red
The Crooked Spire (Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints) was lit up in red last night (Wednesday, September 24) to mark Organ Donation Week.
The iconic Chesterfield church has joined various UK landmarks which have turned pink, including Edinburgh Castle and Meadowhall, to honour those who gave the gift of life.
This comes after a brand new light system has been installed at the Crooked Spire – allowing the church to be illuminated in various colours.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT & Royal Primary Care said: “The Spire has been lit up after having new floodlighting installed - and we are honoured that CRH were chosen as the initial cause!
“What a wonderful way to commemorate and celebrate those throughout Chesterfield who have given, or received, the gift of life!
“Thank you to Father Patrick Coleman for helping us to facilitate this.”