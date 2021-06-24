This is why an Army vehicle will be in Chesterfield town centre today

An Army vehicle will be in Chesterfield town centre today to promote an important charity which helps veterans.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:55 am

The Supacat WIMK (Weapons Mount Installation Kit) will be outside the old Dents chemist in the market square between 10am and 4pm.

It is to promote vital services offered by Chesterfield-based charity STAND TO, which provides information for veterans and their families on matters such as housing, addiction and relationship and financial support services.

Chesterfield town centre.

Visit www.standto.co.uk for more information about STAND TO.

