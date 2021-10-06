This is the latest on coronavirus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

According to a hospital spokesperson at 11.30am on Wednesday, there were 20 patients with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 – four of whom were receiving critical care.

The hospital has recorded a total of 465 deaths linked to the virus.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has issued a Covid-19 update.

According to official data, 466 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to October 5. This was an increase of 13.9 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 428 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, up 3.1 per cent compared to the previous week.

While in Bolsover, 400 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to October 5, a rise of 17.6 per cent compared with the previous week.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,115.

The vast majority of the UK population has received a Covid-19 vaccine since the immunisation programme was launched last December.

People aged 50 years and over, health and social care workers and younger people at risk are now being offered a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to have a booster.

Health chiefs say the vaccine doesn’t completely stop everyone getting the virus – but if you do still get Covid-19, your symptoms may be less serious.