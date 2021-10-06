Strictly Come Dancing star and BBC presenter Mike Bushell coming to Chesterfield to host awards

Mike will host the town’s new Love Chesterfield Awards at the Winding Wheel on October 20.

A total of 48 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted across 16 categories.

Strictly Come Dancing and BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell.

Looking forward to hosting the event, Mike said: “I’ve always loved coming to Chesterfield and the beautiful Derbyshire Dales and countryside around.

“I worked on the Derby Evening Telegraph in my early journalism days and so got to know the area well and am very excited about celebrating the success and champions in this gem of a town.”

Organised by Destination Chesterfield in association with Entire FM – Complete Facilities Management, the sell-out Love Chesterfield Awards will celebrate the best of the town’s food and drink and retail businesses, entrepreneurs, regeneration projects, contribution to the local community, apprenticeships and sustainability.

Peter Swallow, chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Mike to Chesterfield.

“We’re all delighted to have been able to secure such a high profile presenter for the awards. It only adds to the excitement of holding our first in person awards in two years.”

Peter Currey, managing director at Entire FM – Complete Facilities Management, added: “It’s been great to be involved with the run up to the Love Chesterfield Awards.

“It will be brilliant to see so many local businesses getting recognition for their hard work and effort that is put into delivering their products and services.”