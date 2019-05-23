This inspirational Chesterfield boy, 6, is aiming to raise vital cash for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

A six-year-old Chesterfield boy is aiming to raise £500 for charity by completing a sponsored swim.

Rory Deakin is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, the charity chosen by his school, St Peter & St Paul School in Chesterfield.

Rory pictured with his mum Samantha.

The youngster will be doing the swim at Eckington Swimming Club towards the end of June.

Rory’s mum, Samantha, 37, said: “I am so proud of him for his determination.

“He does not say a lot about things like this but he always puts his every effort into every single thing that he does so the whole family know that he will smash it.

“Rory thinks it’s hilarious that his grandma and grandad have sponsored him £1 per length and he says they are going to be ‘bankrupt’ afterwards!”

Rory, of Hill Top, Chesterfield, came up with the idea for the swim when one of his best friends at school organised a bake sale for Bluebell Wood and so Rory decided he also wanted to do something for the charity.

The youngster is a keen swimmer and is a member of Eckington Swimming Club and attends The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley for lessons.

On the day Rory will be completing as many lengths as possible.

And Rory’s talents do not end there, as he is interested in acting and has recently done some commercials for Swatch and Sofology.

Rory has an older sister, Jasmine, 12, who is also an avid swimmer for Eckington Swimming Club, and his younger sister, one-year-old Paris, who attends baby swimming classes.

“We would love to raise £500 or more if possible and already have pledges close to £200,” Samantha added.

Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults whose lives are cut short by illness. More information at www.bluebellwood.org.