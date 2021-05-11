There could be fewer councillors on Chesterfield Borough Council in the future

Chesterfield Town Hall.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) has revealed it is drawing up new ward boundaries across Chesterfield – and now wants residents to have their say.

The LGBC has also announced that it is minded to recommend that the council should have 40 councillors in the future – it currently has 48.

Launching a 10-week public consultation on the plans, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the LGBC, said: “We want people in Chesterfield to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for Chesterfield. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

For more information and to have your say, visit https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/27355.

People can also give their views by emailing [email protected] or writing to The Review Officer (Chesterfield), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

This public consultation will end on July 19.

A council spokesperson said: “The LGBC will use local views to help it draw up proposals for new ward boundaries.

"There will be a further round of consultation once the LGBC has drawn up those proposals.”

