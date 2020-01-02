The tragic reason why 100 shoes will be on display in Chesterfield town centre this Saturday

More than 100 shoes will be on display in Chesterfield town centre on Saturday to highlight the tragic number of people taking their own life.

Local man Luke Povey is organising ‘A Friend For Life: Chesterfield Suicide Awareness & Prevention Day’ to take place on Saturday, January 4 in New Square.

New Square, Chesterfield.

Organisations confirmed to be taking part include The Samaritans, Men-Talk, Fem-Talk, The Tomorrow Project and Fuzzy Ducks.

MORE: Chesterfield gym provides some Christmas cheer to the homeless

Luke said: “As well as these organisations and services being there to talk to people about what help is available, there will be a display of over 100 shoes to represent every person that is lost to suicide every week.

“There will also be over 270 rubber ducks, representing the amount of children tragically lost to suicide last year.

MORE: Chesterfield to reap benefits of £1bn investment

“There will also be a space for reflection, where people can light a candle and write a message of remembrance or hope.”

Luke also thanked Derbyshire County Council for backing the project and Chesterfield Borough Council’s town centre and markets management team for allowing them to have a space on New Square for free, as well as an office in the Market Hall for use as a confidential safe space if people do need to speak to a trained Samaritan.

Clothing retailer Next has provided a donation of shoes for the display.