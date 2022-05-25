The Killers in Chesterfield? Speculation Las Vegas band stayed in Derbyshire ahead of Doncaster gig

The Las Vegas band performed in front of more than 25,000 people at the Eco Power Stadium on Tuesday – kicking off their long-delayed Imploding The Mirage tour.

Ahead of the concert, the band tweeted a picture showing a route from Chesterfield to Doncaster, raising speculation they may have stayed at a local hotel.

The tweet simply said: “Comin’ for ya.”

Speculation is mounting on social media that The Killers could have stayed in Chesterfield ahead of their sell-out gig at Doncaster last night.(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a reply, Jade of the 80s said: “We know you love Chesterfield.”

After playing an intimate tour warm-up in Sheffield last week, frontman Brandon Flowers and the band played at home of Doncaster Rovers FC to open their tour.

At the show, the band, famous for hits such as Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me, played tracks from across their seven studio albums, as well as a handful of covers.