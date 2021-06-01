The Inkersall heroes who helped to save Ozzy the dog

Five Inkersall teenagers who helped a dog when he took poorly while out walking have been hailed as ‘local heroes’.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:31 pm

Brogan Young, Jack Mitchell, Lucy Knapper, Jack Costello and Kaci Redfern-peploe came to the rescue when Ozzy the pooch started having a fit.

They moved Ozzy to safety and two of the teenagers went and alerted the dog’s owners as it was their son who was taking him for a walk when the drama happened.

Very well done to all of you!

Ozzy’s owner Mandy Harrison was very thankful to the teenagers for looking after him.

Councillor Dean Rhodes teamed up with Morrison’s Staveley to organise a goody hamper which was handed to the Springwell school pupils along with a community award.

He said: “Teenagers aren’t recognised enough when they do good.”

Coun Paul Mann described the five as an ‘inspiration to the local community’ while Coun Paul Wilson added: “Their parents must be so pleased that these teenagers acted like this – they are a credit to them.”

