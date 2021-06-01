The Inkersall heroes who helped to save Ozzy the dog
Five Inkersall teenagers who helped a dog when he took poorly while out walking have been hailed as ‘local heroes’.
Brogan Young, Jack Mitchell, Lucy Knapper, Jack Costello and Kaci Redfern-peploe came to the rescue when Ozzy the pooch started having a fit.
They moved Ozzy to safety and two of the teenagers went and alerted the dog’s owners as it was their son who was taking him for a walk when the drama happened.
Ozzy’s owner Mandy Harrison was very thankful to the teenagers for looking after him.
Councillor Dean Rhodes teamed up with Morrison’s Staveley to organise a goody hamper which was handed to the Springwell school pupils along with a community award.
He said: “Teenagers aren’t recognised enough when they do good.”
Coun Paul Mann described the five as an ‘inspiration to the local community’ while Coun Paul Wilson added: “Their parents must be so pleased that these teenagers acted like this – they are a credit to them.”