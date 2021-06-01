Latest week-long forecast for Chesterfield – will summer weather continue?

The weather was glorious over the Bank Holiday weekend – but will the lovely conditions continue in Chesterfield?

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:33 pm

Here’s the latest forecast for the area from the Met Office for the next week.

Tuesday

3pm: sunny, 24C

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts if you can!

4pm: sunny intervals, 25C

5pm: cloudy, 24C

6pm: sunny intervals, 24C

7pm: sunny intervals, 22C

8pm: sunny intervals, 21C

9pm: sunny, 19C

Wednesday

7am: sunny, 13C

8am: sunny, 14C

9am: sunny, 16C

10am: sunny, 18C

11am: sunny, 20C

12pm: sunny, 22C

1pm: sunny intervals, 24C

2pm: sunny intervals, 24C

3pm: sunny intervals, 25C

4pm: sunny, 24C

5pm: sunny, 24C

6pm: sunny intervals, 22C

7pm: sunny, 21C

8pm: sunny, 20C

9pm: sunny, 18C

Thursday

7am: cloudy, 13C

10am: cloudy, 16C

1pm: sunny intervals, 20C

4pm: sunny intervals, 22C

7pm: sunny intervals, 21C

Friday

7am: sunny intervals, 13C

10am: sunny intervals, 16C

1pm: sunny intervals, 19C

4pm: cloudy, 20C

7pm: sunny intervals, 19C

Saturday

7am: sunny, 12C

10am: sunny, 17C

1pm: sunny intervals, 19C

4pm: sunny intervals, 20C

7pm: sunny intervals, 20C

Sunday

7am: sunny intervals, 13C

10am: sunny intervals, 17C

1pm: sunny intervals, 20C

4pm: sunny intervals, 20C

7pm: sunny intervals, 19C

Monday

7am: sunny intervals, 13C

10am: cloudy, 16C

1pm: cloudy, 19C

4pm: cloudy, 19C

7pm: sunny intervals, 19C

Met Office long-range forecast for June 14 to June 28

Confidence is typically low for this period, but it seems most likely that changeable conditions will characterise most of this period, with plenty of fine weather around but also spells of rain and showers, particularly but not exclusively across the north-west. Temperatures are likely to be around average, although this doesn't preclude short hot or cold spells during these two weeks.

MORE: Council and land owners release latest on plans for Chesterfield's Walton Works site