Latest week-long forecast for Chesterfield – will summer weather continue?
The weather was glorious over the Bank Holiday weekend – but will the lovely conditions continue in Chesterfield?
Here’s the latest forecast for the area from the Met Office for the next week.
Tuesday
3pm: sunny, 24C
4pm: sunny intervals, 25C
5pm: cloudy, 24C
6pm: sunny intervals, 24C
7pm: sunny intervals, 22C
8pm: sunny intervals, 21C
9pm: sunny, 19C
Wednesday
7am: sunny, 13C
8am: sunny, 14C
9am: sunny, 16C
10am: sunny, 18C
11am: sunny, 20C
12pm: sunny, 22C
1pm: sunny intervals, 24C
2pm: sunny intervals, 24C
3pm: sunny intervals, 25C
4pm: sunny, 24C
5pm: sunny, 24C
6pm: sunny intervals, 22C
7pm: sunny, 21C
8pm: sunny, 20C
9pm: sunny, 18C
Thursday
7am: cloudy, 13C
10am: cloudy, 16C
1pm: sunny intervals, 20C
4pm: sunny intervals, 22C
7pm: sunny intervals, 21C
Friday
7am: sunny intervals, 13C
10am: sunny intervals, 16C
1pm: sunny intervals, 19C
4pm: cloudy, 20C
7pm: sunny intervals, 19C
Saturday
7am: sunny, 12C
10am: sunny, 17C
1pm: sunny intervals, 19C
4pm: sunny intervals, 20C
7pm: sunny intervals, 20C
Sunday
7am: sunny intervals, 13C
10am: sunny intervals, 17C
1pm: sunny intervals, 20C
4pm: sunny intervals, 20C
7pm: sunny intervals, 19C
Monday
7am: sunny intervals, 13C
10am: cloudy, 16C
1pm: cloudy, 19C
4pm: cloudy, 19C
7pm: sunny intervals, 19C
Met Office long-range forecast for June 14 to June 28
Confidence is typically low for this period, but it seems most likely that changeable conditions will characterise most of this period, with plenty of fine weather around but also spells of rain and showers, particularly but not exclusively across the north-west. Temperatures are likely to be around average, although this doesn't preclude short hot or cold spells during these two weeks.