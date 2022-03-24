Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover, told the House today (Thursday): “This weekend Bolsover Drama Group will be hosting a celebration and a performance to celebrate their 40th anniversary. They give a huge amount to the community and they particularly give opportunities to young people.

“In congratulating Mick Whitehouse and Chris Peck and all the members of this group on this landmark celebration, can I ask the Leader of the House for a debate in Government time on the importance in which the arts play in local communities?”

Mark Spencer, Leader of the House and MP for Sherwood, said: “Congratulations to Bolsover Drama Group on its 40th anniversary. It really is a fantastic landmark to have reached and I'm sure that would not have been possible without the hard work of so many people including Mick Whitehouse and Chris Peck. The arts play a vital role in bringing our local communities together especially since the pandemic. In terms of a debate I'd encourage him to apply for a Westminster Hall debate.”

Mark Fletcher offers his congratulations to Bolsover Drama Group in a speech to the House of Commons

Bolsover Drama Group will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a show entitled Raise Your Voice featuring songs from the shows that members have performed during the past 40 years.

The production takes place at the town’s Assembly Rooms on March 25 and 26 with performances nightly at 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Proceeds from ticket sales will aid the Freedom Project.