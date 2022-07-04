Tesco moves to reassure customers after claims worker used frozen goods on 'puss filled cheek zit' at Chesterfield store

Tesco has moved to reassure customers after claims an employee was spotted using frozen goods to reduce the swelling of a ‘puss filled’ spot while working in a Chesterfield store.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:15 pm

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane last Monday, June 27.

A post made on Facebook warned customers expecting either click and collect or home delivery orders of the ‘added bonus’ to their frozen goods.

It read: “To anyone that has ordered click and collect or home delivery for today from Tesco Chesterfield one of you lucky winners get the added bonus of having your frozen goods being used by your picker to reduce the swelling on her puss filled cheek zit as she went about collecting your order… much to the their amusement and the other member of staff.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Tesco Extra store on Lockoford Lane

"Grim. What even are humans anymore?”

Tesco said it has since investigated the alleged incident but could not find any evidence to support the claims.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We can’t find any evidence of this incident but we want to reassure customers that we have investigated and reminded colleagues that we expect the highest standards from them in our stores.”

