Chesterfield charity Fairplay for young people with disabilities launches Crowdfunding appeal for new minibus in 30th anniversary year

They all have either a learning, sensory or physical disability and they are all part of the Fairplay family, where those with complex health needs can receive one to one care from trained staff and those with high ability can learn new skills.

Heather Fawbert is chief executive officer at the Fairplay centre on Alexandra Road West. She said: "In any one day we can support up to 50 young people. We have a membership of up to 300. Our youngest member is three and our oldest member is 30.

"I've worked for Fairplay for 26 years. I love seeing the young people achieve their potential. l love the overwhelming friendliness and the excitement that young people have taking part in activities. We're giving young people opportunities that no-one else gives them."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairplay is launching a Crowdfunding appeal to replace the charity's 12-year-old minibus. Chief executive Heather Fawbert (right) is pictured with staff team member Linda Knowles and two of Fairplay's young people.

Heather also loves the business challenges. This year is Fairplay's 30th anniversary and the goal is to raise at least £30,000. Heather said: "We're looking across the country to try and encourage 30,000 very special people to give us £2 - that would double our target.

"Our minibus is literally on its last wheels - it's had 12 years of use and has been very well used. We're desperate for a wheelchair-accessible minibus, which could cost in excess of £40,000 so we will launch a Crowdfunding campaign for that in July."

Tony Duly, co-ordinator, said that without a reliable minibus, outings to nearby attractions are limited to Chesterfield town centre or Queen's Park. He said: "It's that minibus that will take the young people on little outings such as bowling or popping up to Chatsworth."

Trips out are among the things that Chris, 24, loves about his daily visits to Fairplay. Chris added: "I like being with my friends and Fairplay is making me become independent."

Members of Fairplay's Enterprise group prepare sandwiches for afternoon tea.

Fundraising in Fairplay's 30th year will also go towards children's services such as playschemes during school holidays, arts and crafts, gardening, cooking and sports, for which the charity receives no financial support from the government.

Staff members will be driving up funds when they step out on a day's 30km sponsored walk in the Lake District in August, following Fairplay young people's combined 30km walk around Linacre Reservoir this week.

A big fundraiser is Birkfest, which runs every two years at Middle Handley, near Eckington, and brings in between £20,000 and £30,000 for the charity. This year's event will be held on July 17 with multiple bands and a prestigious auction in which lots include Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire's shirt and boots.

Kelly Smith, whose family run Birkfest, is a senior team member at Fairplay. Kelly and her partner Andrew Birks have a 22-year-old daughter Ella who has severe global developmental delay. "Mentally, she is the age of a five-year-old," said Kelly. "She also has some other medical issues - she has quite a poorly bowel and had severe talipes (club foot) on both feet. She would not have been able to walk without surgery on them.

"When you have a child or young person who has disabilities, they more often than not have to travel to a school that can accommodate them; it's not like children who go to a community school and have lots of friends who live nearby so I feel they get a bit isolated. Now that Ella is an adult she comes to Fairplay and she sees all of her friends here. To a lot of the young people I work with it's a lifeline to come in and socialise with their friends and do all these activities."

Kelly was working as a visual merchandiser for M&S, dressing windows and doing in-store layouts, when the pandemic struck and she was forced to shield with Ella. She said: "After we'd done six months' shielding, M&S offered voluntary redundancy. I'd always fancied doing something in the care sector and that made me think now's the time to do it.

"Having 22 years with a child and now an adult with some severe learning disabilities and some medical issues did prepare me for the job here.

"It is important to do all the things that you would do if you haven't got disabilities. I took Ella to see Ed Sheeran and there were 50,000 people there. We're taking our group from Fairplay to see Blue in Nottingham in December."

Sam can vividly remember her first visit to Fairplay ten years ago. She said: "My family had been suggesting I come here because of my learning difficulties. At first I was nervous about speaking to anyone. I was in my own little world and I didn't want anyone approaching me. They started coming over to me one by one and saying 'come on, Sam, let's get you involved' and that's how I started talking and coming out of my shell and becoming more confident."

That continuing support from staff has helped Sam, 27, through her bleakest times. Last year she lost her mum to breast cancer. Sam said: "The staff have supported me all the way through since I first told them my mum had cancer. I have my moments and cry and sometimes I get really angry."

She finds comfort in Fairplay's sensory garden where at the side of a bench a pot of her mum's favourite pink and white lilies has been planted by Sam and chief executive Heather.

Fairplay has offered Sam the opportunity to develop skills and interests during the past decade. She has worked at the charity's The Gift Emporium in Chesterfield town centre where young people learn how to price up items for sale and serve customers.

Once a week Sam is among a group of ten young people from Fairplay who help out at Matlock Farm Park where they clear up after the animals. Her family are keen on birds and animals and have a small menagerie of pets including three snakes, a parrot, three tortoises, 100 spiders, two budgies, two canaries and a dog.

Sam is also involved with running Wednesday afternoon teas for the local community in the Fairplay centre where she is part of the Enterprise group. She enjoys making sandwiches, scones, cheese swirls and cakes.

The cooks also cater for birthday parties such as that of one of Fairplay's oldest members Rianne, who has been attending Fairplay since she was a little girl and has made many new friends there.

A volunteer for ten years, Mary Bond is Fairplay's Mary Berry and bakes scones for the teas which help to boost the charity's funds.

Mary, who is a member of Wingerworth WI, said: "I enjoy being with young people, they are so brilliant. When they start at the cafe they haven't got a clue, I've seen them grow in confidence, they are quite amazing."