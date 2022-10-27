Jon is renowned for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet The Richardsons, appearing with his wife in the latter where they perform as fictional versions of themselves.

The couple will be performing free of charge at Netherthorpe School, Staveley, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, together with several special funny friends.

Money raised from the show will go towards families of students at The Cavendish Learning Trust group of schools which covers Chesterfield’s Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Dunston Primary and Nursery Academy, Barrow Hill Primary Academ and Netherthorpe School.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont (photo: UKTV/JamesSlack

Rachel Swann, who chairs the governors at Netherthorpe School, said: “We're aiming to get a minimum of £10k from ticket sales - and there are many families across the Trust who will benefit. Jon and Lucy have no links with Netherthorpe nor the area; they are very socially active and aware and have run something similar in Ecclesfield. Essentially they’re looking to make positive, tangible contributions in areas where families need additional support. We came about them via another parent governor in one of the trust's schools responding to a tweet from Lucy.”

Helen McVicar, head teacher at Netherthorpe, said: “We are delighted that Netherthorpe is able to host an evening that’s raising money to directly support families with students in the Trust’s schools; Jon and Lucy are well known and very funny which means that tickets are selling quickly, so we can guarantee to help more families. I've got my ticket!”Dave Williams, CEO of the Cavendish Learning Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Jon and Lucy for giving their time and talent so generously. This will make a difference to local families, something we believe is really important. We are a family of schools focused on meeting the needs of our local communities, by providing innovative and engaging education to maximise all children and young adults' life choices, communities learning together. Enjoying comedy together to raise money is an idea we're gladly embracing.”

A hamper of goodies from Chatsworth farm shop is among the prizes in a raffle for which tickets will be sold on the night. The Old School Taphouse, based in Clowne, will be providing a bar, including craft beer, and will make a donation to the fund from the takings.

Tickets for the show cost £25 plus booking fee of £2.54 per ticket, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jon-richardson-lucy-beaumont-night-of-comedy-tickets-421857967537. Organised by the Cavendish Learning Trust, the evening is strictly for ages 18+ only. Doors will open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.