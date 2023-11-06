A north Derbyshire widower has landed an exciting role on television after finding new love in the show My Mum, Your Dad.

Roger Hawes and his partner Janey Smith have been signed up to present travelogues for the ITV series This Morning.

Commenting on the dream job, programme presenter Alison Hammond said: “This is like lots of holidays for you.” Co-host Dermot O’Leary commented: “It’s lovely to have you as part of the family. I’m quite jealous of you on travelogues.”

Roger said on the programme: “We’re really excited.” The 59-year-old dad of three, who lives in Staveley, announced on his Instagram page a couple of weeks ago that he had quit his job as a postman but gave no reason why.

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith are joining the team at ITV's This Morning to present travelogues.

The dad of three described his experience on My Mum, Your Dad as “a rollercoaster. I was winging it. I didn’t expect anything that did happen – it was the best surprise of my life.”

Six months on from filming the programme Roger was asked on This Morning whether he had dropped the ‘L’ bomb yet. He replied: “I did. I said 'There's an elephant in the room and she looked at me and said 'what?' and I said 'I love you...it wasn't the best delivery!" Janey said: "I thought he was going to tell me something awful! I said, ‘I love you too’.”

Janey, who lives in West Sussex and has a son Will, said of My Mum, Your Dad: “I definitely went in looking for love because I'd exhausted all other options and thought if it works 'wow'….and it did. Roger is really good looking, he’s hilarious and my biggest thing is humour and kindness.”

Even though he’s now taken, Roger was asked by Dermot whether women were still trying it on with him. Roger quipped: “It happens all the time,” and Janey added: “Trust me, it does!”

The couple are spending half their time in Derbyshire and half in Sussex. Janey said: “Without sounding sad, we do want to be together; it's very important."