Could a wedding be on the cards for north Derbyshire’s My Mum, Your Dad star Roger Hawes after he found love on the television show?

Widower Roger, who lives in Staveley, said in a magazine interview: “I’ve not ruled out getting married again – never say never. I enjoy being with one person and the warmth they bring.”

Roger, a dad of three, captured the hearts of the nation when he told viewers of My Mum, Your Dad how he lost his wife Joanna to cancer 18 months ago. His eldest daughter Jess nominated postman Roger for the programme which matched parents looking for love second time around.

On the show, Roger met Janey Smith and the couple have spent the past six months visiting each other in their respective counties of Derbyshire and Sussex.

Roger Hawes and Janey Smith met on the TV show My Mum, Your Dad and have been together for six months (photo: ITV)

Janey told Closer magazine: “We used to take it in turn to visit each other on weekends, but now it’s turning into weeks together as we don’t like being apart. I’ve never been married and I’ve always said I want to. It is is important to me.”

Within the last week Roger has announced on his Instagram account that he is leaving his job. When asked by follower alisonforever50 whether he is still a postie, he replied: “Just handed my notice in.”

At 59 Roger is too young to draw his state pension so his followers are wondering what his next move will be. Roger’s sartorial flair makes him model material. On his Instagram page, follower joannarada24 says: “You have style...model in the making for the silver foxes out there.” Meanwhile, mum of one Janey has been modelling pyjamas and daywear for fashion retailer JD Williams.

The Derbyshire Times has reached out to Roger for an interview.