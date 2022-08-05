Teenagers donate to Chesterfield Foodbank after week-long fundraiser success

Derry Duffus, Harry Lockwood, James Kenny and Gracie Heath with their food shop for Chesterfield Foodbank

Sixteen students from various schools in the county took on the challenge to raise funds after signing up for the National Citizen Scheme, a voluntary and personal development programme for 15 to 17-year-olds.

They launched an online fundraiser and spent a week advertising the page, as well as a holding bake sale, tombola, and taking part in a sponsored walk around Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

Gracie Heath was part of the team alongside fellow teens Travis Davidson, Indigo Millward, Emma Farrugia, Derry Duffus, Georgina Lane, Ethan Williams, Harry Lockwood, John White, Ami Rose Thomas, Nia Aldridge, Maisie Probert, James Kenny, Henry Owen, Liam Graley and Idris Adekilekun.

Gracie pictured with Tesco staff who added to the donations for Chesterfield Foodbank

She said: “We did a sponsored walk, around nine miles, and we all wore fancy dress. Then [the following day] we set up a stall in Market Place, Chesterfield, and did a bake sale, tombola, lucky dip and wet sponge throw.

"We managed to get £400-odd from our Go Fund Me page, the rest was from people who saw us in Queen’s Park and what we earned on the bake sale.”

All the money raised through online donations was sent directly to Chesterfield Foodbank, while the remaining funds were used to buy food and other items for those in need.

The food and other items were donated to Chesterfield Foodbank on Tuesday

Gracie was joined by Derry, Harry and James for the shop at Tesco on Lockoford Lane, choosing items needed by Chesterfield Foodbank, such as toothpaste, long life milk, and rice pudding – with Tesco adding to the donations.

Andrea Heath, Gracie’s mum, then supported her daughter in dropping the donations to the foodbank headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Gracie, a former pupil at Whittington Green School, said: “It just feels really good being able to help them because a lot of people do try and help the food banks but they normally just donate tins of beans – that’s just what the food bank told us they don’t need.

"It’s such a feeling to be able to do something good and not be judged as teenagers destroying the town and all that.”

Her mum Andrea added: “They were so grateful and thanked all those teenagers who got together to make this happen. I’m so proud of Gracie and the other kids.”