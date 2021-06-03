Teen who went missing from Chesterfield is found

A teenager who went missing from Chesterfield has been found.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:54 am

Derbyshire police said on Wednesday night that 15-year-old Kyra Priest had been found safe and well in Derby.

Officers said they were concerned for her safety after she was last seen in Chesterfield on the afternoon of May 27.

They launched a public appeal for information to find her, which was shared by the Derbyshire Times.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Thank you to all those who shared our appeal.”

