Chesterfield woman said “better out than in” after urinating in police car

Lynsey Kelly, 43, was heard telling police “are you ready for this place to be covered in p***?” before audibly grunting and “appearing to be forcing the urine out of herself”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the embarrassing display came about as officers detained Kelly’s boyfriend after she reported he had hit her.

Prosecutor Fatima Laher told how on February 21 at Crown Square in Matlock Kelly approached an officer with a cut and swelling to her left eye.

Lynsey Kelly, 43, said “better out than in” after urinating in a police car

She asked police: “Can you help me? My boyfriend has just hit me.”

However when she realised her “controlling” partner had been arrested she changed her account - claiming the injury was self-inflicted.

Kelly’s solicitor John Wilford said she had a “difficult'' relationship with her “controlling” partner.

He told how the defendant, who has previous matters on her record including assault and drunk and disorderly, had recently become homeless.

There had been previous incidents during which he had taken her phone and made allegations against Kelly resulting in her arrest.

Mr Wilford said police had been “fully supportive” and had contacted mental health support services for Kelly.

District Judge Andrew Davison, describing Kelly’s offence as “fairly bizarre”, told her: “I’m sad to hear you’re homeless and you have had relationship issues.”

Kelly, formerly of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, admitted criminal damage.

She was given a six-month community order and made to pay £120 compensation.