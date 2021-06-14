Team from Chesterfield-based Autowindscreens to take on marathon golf challenge in fight against prostate cancer
Colleagues from Chesterfield-based Autowindscreens are preparing to embark on a marathon golfing challenge in support of Prostate Cancer UK.
James Reynolds, Tim Poole, Dave Bingham and Ryan Thomson will step up to the charity’s challenge of taking on The Big Golf Race at Shirland Golf Club, in the Amber Valley, on June 21.
The foursome decided to take on the challenge after their close friend and colleague Frank Bland was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
James and Tom will tackle the marathon, playing a total of 72 holes and walking 26 miles, while Dave and Ryan with complete the half marathon of 36 holes and a 13 mile walk around the popular parkland course.
They will be joined by colleague Spencer Jones who will act as buggy driver and ‘refreshment guru’, helping keeping the team motivated throughout the day.
To sponsor the Auto Windscreens team visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/Teamautowindscreens.
For more information on the Big Golf Race or about Prostate Cancer UK’s work in golf, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org/biggolfrace.