Charity football match at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium to boost Ashgate Hospice

North East Derbyshire District Council chairman, Coun Martin Thacker MBE, hopes the match will give a massive fundraising boost to his charity appeal in aid of the Chesterfield hospice.

The event, on June 17 at Chesterfield Football Club, will see two teams – Morgan Sindall FC and Jewson Property Professionals FC – compete for the Ashgate Hospicecare Cup.

A charity match organised by Coun Martin Thacker, chairman pf NEDDC, will take place at Chesterfield FC. Pictured are Steve Day, from Jewsons, Richard Harding, head of construction Morgan Sindall, Coun Thacker and Jason Stapley, chairman of Pagabo Foundation.

Coun Thacker, who is also vice-chairman of Chesterfield FC, said: “I am really grateful to Richard Harding, sponsors, CFC Community Trust, players, supporters and all those involved in the charity match for ensuring it is going to be a fantastic occasion.

"It will also mean that a tremendous amount of money has been raised for a very worthy cause,” he added.

The main sponsors for the match are Morgan Sindall Construction, Jewson’s and the Pagabo Foundation.

Donations have also been gratefully received from a number of other sponsors.

Thanks to these generous donations from sponsors, players and the public, Coun Thacker says he is confident that the target amount of £10,000 will be reached.

The fundraising match is free to watch, however, due to current Covid-19 restrictions there is a limit on the amount of people who can attend.

If you are interested in watching the match, which kicks off at 6pm on Thursday, June 17, contact Joe Bradley, North East Derbyshire District Council’s executive assistant, on 01246 217155 or email [email protected]