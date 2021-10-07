Taxi CCTV cameras to be made compulsory in north east Derbyshire

A report to North Derbyshire District Council on the proposal stated that while the purchase of CCTV systems would be at the cost of vehicle proprietors, there would be costs for the council as well, such as the purchase and maintenance of equipment to access footage and additional officer time in obtaining and viewing footage.

Training will also be required for vehicle inspectors to verify CCTV installation and proprietors in their data protection obligations.

Speaking at a district council meeting on Monday, Councillor Heather Liggett commented that after speaking with local taxi drivers she had been shocked at how many of them were on board with the move.

District council members voted in favour of the move, which has already been approved by neighbouring authorities in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

“They say it will make their lives easier,” she said.

