Task force set up to evict Chesterfield Travellers issues update

A task force established after a group of Travellers set up illegal encampments near Chesterfield has issued an update.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:29 pm

A number of caravans descended on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which are owned by Chesterfield College, after being evicted from a site just two miles away.

The group had previously spent the Easter weekend at an encampment in a car park close to several new housing developments at The Avenue, also in Wingerworth.

MORE: Historic Chesterfield furniture store Eyres ceases trading after 147 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A group of Travellers have set up illegal encampments near Chesterfield this week.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said the next eviction would progress ‘as swiftly as possible’.

The spokesperson added: “The Task Force met on April 21 with partners, local councils, North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and Derbyshire police to ensure public concerns about the illegal encampment are heard, addressed and eviction proceedings at Langar Lane, Wingerworth are co-ordinated and progressing as swiftly as possible.”

TravellersChesterfieldLee Rowley