Task force set up to evict Chesterfield Travellers issues update

A number of caravans descended on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which are owned by Chesterfield College, after being evicted from a site just two miles away.

The group had previously spent the Easter weekend at an encampment in a car park close to several new housing developments at The Avenue, also in Wingerworth.

A group of Travellers have set up illegal encampments near Chesterfield this week.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said the next eviction would progress ‘as swiftly as possible’.