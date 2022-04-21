Task force set up to evict Chesterfield Travellers issues update

A number of caravans descended on playing fields off Langer Lane, Wingerworth, which are owned by Chesterfield College, after being evicted from a site just two miles away.
The group had previously spent the Easter weekend at an encampment in a car park close to several new housing developments at The Avenue, also in Wingerworth.
A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said the next eviction would progress ‘as swiftly as possible’.
The spokesperson added: “The Task Force met on April 21 with partners, local councils, North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and Derbyshire police to ensure public concerns about the illegal encampment are heard, addressed and eviction proceedings at Langar Lane, Wingerworth are co-ordinated and progressing as swiftly as possible.”