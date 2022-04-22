Takeaway plans set for approval in north Derbyshire town despite concerns

Developers want to change the use of the St John Ambulance building, on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, which will affect the site of a listed building.

The proposal will be decided by councillors on North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee, meeting on Tuesday, April 26, because of concerns it breaches Dronfield’s Local Plan.

The stone built, two-storey building is located within the Dronfield Conservation Area and about 20m from the Grade II Listed Lea Road Bridge, on the opposite side of Chesterfield Road.

Developers want to change the use of the St John Ambulance building on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, into a takeaway. Image: Google Maps.

Officers have recommended the plans are approved.

A report says: “The proposed alterations to the building are considered to respect the character of the host building and accord with the prevailing built characteristics of the area.

"In addition, the change of use of the premises to a hot food takeaway is considered to be compatible with adjacent sites from an amenity perspective.”

The parish council raised objections to the development because it was considered ‘contrary to various policies within the Dronfield Neighbourhood Plan’.

"In addition, the building is in the Conservation Area and consequently any alterations should be sympathetic to the character and appearance of the traditional building style,” the planning report adds.

Dronfield Civic Society raised concerns because ‘the development would be unsympathetic to the established character and appearance of this part of Dronfield’.

The society said the premises was a ‘character building’ and a ‘structure of local heritage interest’.