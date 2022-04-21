The spectacular property on Holme Lane, Bakewell, has a guide price of £3,750,000.

Retaining many of its period features, Holme Hall has oak panelling, stone mullioned windows, limestone and original oak flooring, beamed ceilings and exposed beams to the upper floor.

The accommodation includes a drawing room, dining room, family room, cinema and games room. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate a sitting room area and has two dressing rooms and a bathroom.

A banqueting house, a prospect house and terraced gardens are contained within the grounds.

There are wine cellars and a mirror pond at the property which is approached via a tree-lined drive.

Holme Hall has an extensive history which is detailed on the Zoopla property website.

Incorporating an earlier Tudor house in its north wing and retaining a medieval doorway, the main part of the current house was built in 1626-28 by Bernard Wells based on Robert Smythson’s design for small Italianate villas.

One of its former residents William Gisborne, who was born at Holme Hall, became colonial secretary of New Zealand and had a city named after him.

For further details, contact the agent Caudwell & Co, tel. 01629 347109.

1. Kitchen/breakfast room There is a range of built-in kitchen units and a massive stone fireplace incorporating a range of ovens, a gas hob, griddle and teppanyaki plate with extraction over. A large Belfast sink is set into a marble worktop and there are buil-in storage cupboards and an integral dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Drawing room An open fireplace set in fossil marble surround is a focal point of the drawing room. There is a bay window to the front and windows with built-in seating overlooking the side garden and driveway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Master bedroom The bedroom suite includes an open plan sitting area with a door leading to dressing rooms. Adjacent is the main bathroom with large cast iron bath, circa 1910, with period shower fitting over, hand basin and wc. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Guest bedroom Characterful wood panelling and a bay window are focal points of the guest bedroom. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales