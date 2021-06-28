'Superhero' Derbyshire school governor gears up for 24-hour fundraising bikeathon

Peter Dolby, 52, from Chesterfield, has been involved with Clowne Infant and Nursery School for 15 years.

As Chair of Governors, he has decided to lead by example and take on a 24-hour bikeathon on Thursday, July 1, in an effort to raise vital funds that the school needs.

Fifty per cent of all the proceeds raised will also support an appeal to build a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Peter Dolby is hoping to raise £10,000 this year, with all money raised split between Clowne Infant and Nursery School and the Sheffield Children's Hospital

Peter said: “Sadly, Covid has stopped a lot of organisations receiving much needed external funding to help provide the necessary essentials. I felt I needed to lead from the front as the school’s Chair of Governors. I cannot replace all the lost revenue but I can do my bit.

“We also know people who have had to call upon Sheffield Children’s and had nothing but the highest praise for the hospital and it’s staff. Even if the money I raise can helps just one child, to recover from illness in an environment tailored to them or to support their learning, it will have been more than worth it."

Headteacher Susie Kirby said Clowne Infant and Nursery School has struggled over the last 18-months to find money for the ‘niceties’ it believes it’s pupils should receive.

Chair of Governors Peter Dolby training for the 24-hour bikeathon which is set to take place at Clowne Infant and Nursery School on Thursday, July 1

She added: “We normally raise money through fairs, performances and raffles but with the restrictions we have not been able to raise a single penny. Peter has always been 100 per cent supportive of everything we do, but this has taken his devotion to our school to another level, for which we are truly grateful!

“We can’t thank him enough for the dedication he has put into this and both myself and the rest of the staff appreciate such amazing support from our No1 Superhero Governor!”

Peter has so far raised more than £2,500, with an aim to raise £10,000 in total this year.

He is also holding an auction to bring in extra cash, with prizes ranging from signed sports shirts to a weekend stay for four at North Yorkshire’s Sutton Hall.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/peter-dolby or to bid on the auction items visit https://app.galabid.com/bikeathonauction/items before 10am on Thursday, July 2.