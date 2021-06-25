Chesterfield woman to brave the shave to raise money for Mind

Amanda Sibert, 35, of New Whittington, will lose her locks for Mind on July 31.

So far she has raised £1,670 and has now set up a GoFundMe page to bring in more donations.

Finance manager Amanda said Mind ‘means a lot to me’.

“They deserve every penny,” she added.

“Mental health is a massive issue and I know charities like Mind rely on public donations.

“If I raise more than £2,000 I will also give the Yorkshire Air Ambulance a donation.

“I want to make sure the charities get as much as possible.

“People have been so supportive and I am truly appreciative.”

Referring to the hair cut, Amanda said: “It may seem crazy to some but to me it’s not.

“As my husband will tell you – ‘he didn’t marry me for my hair!’

“It’s from the heart and hair will always grow back.”

Sponsor Amanda at https://bit.ly/3j8veoW.