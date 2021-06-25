Chesterfield woman to brave the shave to raise money for Mind
A Chesterfield woman is preparing to brave the shave to help a mental health charity.
Amanda Sibert, 35, of New Whittington, will lose her locks for Mind on July 31.
So far she has raised £1,670 and has now set up a GoFundMe page to bring in more donations.
Finance manager Amanda said Mind ‘means a lot to me’.
“They deserve every penny,” she added.
“Mental health is a massive issue and I know charities like Mind rely on public donations.
“If I raise more than £2,000 I will also give the Yorkshire Air Ambulance a donation.
“I want to make sure the charities get as much as possible.
“People have been so supportive and I am truly appreciative.”
Referring to the hair cut, Amanda said: “It may seem crazy to some but to me it’s not.
“As my husband will tell you – ‘he didn’t marry me for my hair!’
“It’s from the heart and hair will always grow back.”
Sponsor Amanda at https://bit.ly/3j8veoW.