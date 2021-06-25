Chesterfield woman to brave the shave to raise money for Mind

A Chesterfield woman is preparing to brave the shave to help a mental health charity.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 25th June 2021, 3:34 pm

Amanda Sibert, 35, of New Whittington, will lose her locks for Mind on July 31.

So far she has raised £1,670 and has now set up a GoFundMe page to bring in more donations.

Amanda Sibert.

Finance manager Amanda said Mind ‘means a lot to me’.

“They deserve every penny,” she added.

“Mental health is a massive issue and I know charities like Mind rely on public donations.

“If I raise more than £2,000 I will also give the Yorkshire Air Ambulance a donation.

“I want to make sure the charities get as much as possible.

“People have been so supportive and I am truly appreciative.”

Referring to the hair cut, Amanda said: “It may seem crazy to some but to me it’s not.

“As my husband will tell you – ‘he didn’t marry me for my hair!’

“It’s from the heart and hair will always grow back.”

Sponsor Amanda at https://bit.ly/3j8veoW.

