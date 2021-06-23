Letter: Visitors were in awe of Chesterfield

We met at the tourist information office, which immediately impressed them. We then went for a meal in Theatre Yard – good value and an interesting area they thought – and then moved to the Queen’s Park.

On the way there, they were further impressed by the view up to the town hall, and, on arriving at the park, were awestruck by such a splendid open space with great facilities, so close to the town centre.

The female half of the couple said she enjoyed her day in Chesterfield so much she felt she could quite easily live here .

A view of Chesterfield's Crooked Spire.

We feel we should all speak out more and advertise the great assets of Chesterfield to allow more people to enjoy and appreciate them, to bring in visitors and to remind Chesterfield people of what they have here in their town.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

