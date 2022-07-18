Sun-soaked classic car and bike show run by Chesterfield and Matlock Rotarians is highlighted in 16 photos

The tenth Rotary Classic Car And Bike Show was held at Ashover Showground on Sunday where prizes were awarded for best vehicles.

Photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the array of transport at the show, including American cars, military vehicles and camper vans.

Scouts from the 18th Chesterfield Group did all the litter picking and in return received the gift of a gazebo from Matlock Rotarians to provide more shelter at their camps and events.

The annual show, organised jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield, Chesterfield Scarsdale and Matlock, traditionally raises thousands of pounds for good causes. This year’s total amount is yet to be announced.

