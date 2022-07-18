The owner of the best bike in show with his trophy.

Sun-soaked classic car and bike show run by Chesterfield and Matlock Rotarians is highlighted in 16 photos

Classic motors shone in all their glory as the sun beat down on hundreds of visitors at a charity event.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:08 pm

The tenth Rotary Classic Car And Bike Show was held at Ashover Showground on Sunday where prizes were awarded for best vehicles.

Photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the array of transport at the show, including American cars, military vehicles and camper vans.

Scouts from the 18th Chesterfield Group did all the litter picking and in return received the gift of a gazebo from Matlock Rotarians to provide more shelter at their camps and events.

The annual show, organised jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield, Chesterfield Scarsdale and Matlock, traditionally raises thousands of pounds for good causes. This year’s total amount is yet to be announced.

1. Military manoeuvre

An American military truck and bike drew great interest.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

2. Sporty number

Classic sports cars were among the attractions.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

3. Cup winner

Owner of the best car in the show with his award.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

4. Variety show

A range of vehicles attracted hundreds of visitors.

Photo: Nick Rhodes

