Classic cars draw crowds to Derbyshire town's motor show

Clowne was the destination for visitors to watch the ninth ClunRun Classic Car Touring Assembly and the Clowne Motor Show which were both held on Sunday.

The ClunRun attracted 62 cars which were led off from the Community Centre by the 1948 MG TC of Mick Chapman. The 110-mile non competitive tour took in the highways and byways of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

Clun Run participants returned to Clowne to join more than 250 display vehicles and hundreds of spectators that had congregated on the Community Centre playing fields for the motor show.

John Hendley, secretary of Clowne and district Motor Club, said: "We had a superb day and feedback indicates that everyone enjoyed it. On top of that, once all the bills are in and paid, we should be in a position to donate well over £1000 to our chosen charities, which will be the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity and the 2nd Clowne Scouts, who work so hard for us in marshalling the event.”

The motor club organises the free community event, with kind support from Clowne Parish Council.

John added: "When we started with these events almost 10 years ago we wanted to provide an enjoyable and affordable day out with a motoring theme for the community and to make a little bit for charity. I believe that we have achieved that aim.”

1. Prized vehicle A Renault Caravelle is among the 62 cars in the ClunRun. Photo: Bryan James Photo Sales

2. Classic motor Austin 7 in pristine condition. Photo: Richard Hoskin Photo Sales

3. Leading light Rally TR7V8 is shown in all its glory. Photo: Richard Hoskin Photo Sales

4. Looking good Metro 6R4 pulls up for the show. Photo: Richard Hoskin Photo Sales