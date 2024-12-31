Successful hot tub company Superior Wellness Ltd wants to expand Chesterfield base
Superior Wellness Ltd which is based at Broombank Park, Chesterfield Trading Estate is seeking consent from the borough council for the three-storey development which would accommodate a board room, additional office space and staff facilities.
A letter from Nick Taylor, director of Taylor Holmwood Ltd architects, said: “As a successful business, the needs of the company require additional space for the non-warehouse uses of office, admin, business management space and staff facilities. We believe the scheme proposed will provide an improvement to the existing building and service yard when entering the site, as well as the much-needed additional facilities to support the continued growth and success of the business.”
The proposal includes laying a new service yard concrete turning area in front of the main warehouse.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Superior Wellness Ltd had invested £8.9million in expanding its operation to the United States. The business created 35 jobs in opening its U.S. headquarters in South Carolina.
