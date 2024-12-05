The new Superior Wellness facility in South Carolina will be the company's U.S. headquarters.

A Chesterfield based global leader in hot tubs and wellness has invested £8.9million in expanding its operation to the United States for the first time.

Superior Wellness has established its U.S. headquarters in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, creating 35 new jobs.

The newly acquired state of the art facility in Cameron, known as Superior HQ, will streamline warehousing and logistics, provide faster service to U.S. partners, and act as a hub for spare parts and accessories. Operations are set to begin this month.

Superior Wellness managing director Rob Carlin said: “This investment represents a significant milestone for Superior Wellness as we establish a strong foothold in the U.S. With the opening of Superior HQ in Cameron, South Carolina, we’re investing in the future of wellness while creating 35 new jobs for the local community. We’re thrilled to begin this exciting chapter and deepen our connection with the American market.”

Superior Wellness managing director Rob Carlin, left, and global sales director Gareth Ward.

Sales director Gareth Ward added: “Our expansion into South Carolina demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative products to our U.S. partners. Working with over 100 partners across the U.S., this facility allows us to better serve them with shorter lead times and improved availability of our award-winning products.”

Orangeburg County Council chairman Johnnie Wright said: “Superior Wellness’ decision to bring their U.S. headquarters to Orangeburg County underscores the incredible momentum we’re seeing in our region. Their £8.9 million investment will create 35 good-paying jobs, benefiting local families and contributing to our community’s economic growth. We warmly welcome Superior Wellness and look forward to supporting their success.”

Superior Wellness, whose UK headquarters is at Broombank Park, Chesterfield, manufactures premium hot tubs, swim spas and chill tubs, and has quickly established itself as the fastest-growing business of its kind in the world.

Rob and Gareth were named in SpaRetailer’s 2024 esteemed 30 Under 40 list. The annual list, compiled by the U.S. publication, celebrates the rising stars who are driving the industry forward with innovative ideas and relentless passion.