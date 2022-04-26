Stylish and quirky highly desirable home like no other in Wingerworth has £600,000 price tag

An eclectic mix of furnishings, fixtures and fittings are brought together in the property in Deerlands Road, Wingerworth which is on the market for £600,000.

High-gloss bespoke work surfaces are a feature of the open-plan kitchen/diner which is finished in an industrial style. An Italian double-sided wood burning stove takes up a central position.

The lounge has exposed brick walls and steels and enjoys superb views over the garden.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, where there is a stunning family bathroom.

The other bedrooms are on the first floor and have a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Room-controlled underfloor heating has been installed throughout the property.

An integral garage and substantial off-road parking adds to the attraction of this highly desirable home.

The landscaped grounds contain mature trees, lawns and borders, with water features controlled by apps.

A stone-built gatehouse is ideal for storage.

For further details, contact the agent Redbrik on 01246 563060.

