Students step out for Chesterfield teenage hero and Sheffield Children's Hospital

Students and staff at Staveley’s Netherthorpe School took to the streets for a five-mile sponsored walk to remember Logan Folger.

Fourteen-year-old Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Saturday, August 21, after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, by emergency teams.

The walk has been a whole school event for more than 40 years, and this year raised money for the children’s hospital.

Although Logan did not attend the school, he had friends and relatives at Netherthorpe.

Headteacher Helen McVicar said: “What a fantastic afternoon – the sun was shining, the students and staff were smiling and we were even joined by a dancing elephant and the Mayor.

"It was lovely to be joined by Logan Folger’s family who officially started the walk and joined our students on the walk.”

Logan’s mum Stacey Bentley, who joined students on the walk, said: “It was great and I personally think it was an amazing gesture, especially with Logan never attending Netherthorpe School.”

An inquest was told that Logan had been trying to help one of the two friends he was with when he got into difficulty in the water.

You can still donate by visiting the JustGiving page.