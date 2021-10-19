Mum of Chesterfield hero issues emotional new appeal and photos

Stacey Bentley pleaded for a bag belonging to her son Logan Folger, who tragically died in an accident on the River Rother at Staveley, to be returned to her.

She said that although the bag might ‘just be a standard grey Nike bumbag to some people’, it ‘means the world to me’.

The bag, along with a cap and Logan’s speaker, were taken from the river bank after the tragic accident on August 18.

The mum of Chesterfield teenager Logan Folger, who died helping a friend, has kindly released this new picture with her beloved son.

The speaker was handed in to Staveley Police Station and the cap was later found, but Stacey is desperate to be reunited with the bag and says she is still praying for it to be returned.

"Logan wore this bag across his chest daily,” Stacey said in a post on Facebook.

"Right over my boy’s beating heart every single day! My boy never went anywhere without it.

"It was litterally part of my boy! Someone has got to know where it is. The contents were emptied out at the side of the river bank so the bag has got to be somwhere.”

Stacey added: “It's hard enough grieving for my son, please whoever has it, just let me have it back.”

Stacey said she was happy to buy whoever has the bag another one if necessary.

Fourteen-year-old Logan died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, by emergency teams.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water.