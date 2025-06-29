Students at Chesterfield’s Brookfield Community School celebrate on prom night

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST
Students from Brookfield Community School, in Chesterfield, celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with a party night to remember, as Year 11 pupils held their prom event.

The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at Ringwood Hall in Brimington on Friday night.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to capture these lovely photos from the event.

MORE PROMS PICTURES: Students of Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School have a ball on prom night

The prom night was held in lovely summer sunshine

1. Brookfield Year 11 Prom

The prom night was held in lovely summer sunshine Photo: Brian Eyre

Hattin Bolton and Chloe Gavan

2. Brookfield Year 11 Prom

Hattin Bolton and Chloe Gavan Photo: Brian Eyre

Suited and booted for prom night

3. Brookfield Year 11 Prom

Suited and booted for prom night Photo: Brian Eyre

Charlotte, Hannah, Millie and Megan.

4. Brookfield Year 11 Prom

Charlotte, Hannah, Millie and Megan. Photo: Brian Eyre

