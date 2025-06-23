In pictures: Students of Chesterfield St Mary's Catholic High School have a ball on prom night

By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Students shone in dazzling dresses and sharp suits as Chesterfield St Mary’s Catholic High School held its second prom night of 2025.

Year 11 pupils had a ball at Chesterfield FC stadium as they partied the night away to celebrate the end of their GCSE exams.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre captured the teenagers in all their finery.

Amelija, Maia, Emme, Loli and Greta in their prom dresses.

Smart work, lads!

Lucie Allcock and Chloe Metcalfe.

Sophie, Olivia and Evie.

