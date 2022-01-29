Storm Malik: Met Office extends weather warning for Derbyshire as 80mph winds to hit UK
Forecasters have extended a weather warning covering Derbyshire as Storm Malik is predicted to bring dangerous strong winds to the UK this weekend.
The Met Office yellow warning for strong wind now covers the period from 6pm on Sunday, January 30 to midday on Monday, January 31.
A yellow warning means people ‘should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities’.
People across the East Midlands are being warned ‘road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible’.
Some roads and bridges may also close.
The Met Office said: “Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”