CCTV shows man wanted by police after north Derbyshire petrol station robbery

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Thursday, January 13, at Bridgehouse Garage, Sheffield Road, Barlborough.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A man driving a silver hatchback, entered the petrol station and took money from the till.

"We understand that the image of the face is not clear, but we hope that someone may recognise the clothing.

Police have released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a robbery in north Derbyshire.

"Officers carrying out enquiries would like to speak to the man in the images as he may be able to help with the investigation, they are also interested to hear from anyone who saw a silver hatchback vehicle around this time.”

If you have any information which could help, contact police quoting reference number 22000024604 using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact