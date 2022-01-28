Derbyshire police issue warning on Whatsapp message you may receive

They say the scam message should be reported to Action Fraud by any residents who receive it.

A spokesperson for Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police Safe Neighbourhood Team said: “We have seen an increase in WhatsApp scams.

Derbyshire police officers have issued a warning about a Whatsapp message. Image: Pixabay.

“This is where contact is made from an unknown number via WhatsApp claiming to be a family member/friend reporting mobile phone difficulties and financial assistance is required. Resulting in financial loss.

“Scammers are quick to identify new ways of conning people out of their money.

“Be suspicious and remember if it sounds too good to be true it probably is!”

Fraud should be reported directly to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

To report a crime, use the following ways to contact Derbyshire police:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.