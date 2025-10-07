Comedian Steve Coogan dedicates a whole episode of his new television series to the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) sees Steve exploring the Mam Tor and Kinder Scout area as he soaks up the delights of the natural world. He shouts at paragliders: “Do you think flying is good for mental health’, learns the ancient craft of sheep herding, inspects dry stone walls, visits an old church and spends a night in a pub.

The episode features Steve’s best moment of the whole series. He said: “Favourite Partridge thing that we've filmed I think is Alan herding sheep. I literally herded sheep, it wasn't an act! What I enjoyed about it was that Alan's really good at herding sheep, which is not what you’d expect – you’d think he’d make a hash of it. He’s absolutely delighted about how good he is at it and offers to volunteer for the shepherd, he says if I have any spare time just call me and I’ll come and help you herd the sheep. The shepherd gave me a few words to say: ‘come by, walk on.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the programme has a large helping of comedy, it does carry a serious message of how the great outdoors can boost mental health.

Steve Coogan explores the Peak District in his new television series How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Photo: BBC

There’s also a segment about the vital work done by mountain rescue teams and the air ambulance in rescuing injured walkers from remote areas.

Episode 4 of How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) is available to watch now on iPlayer and is due to be shown on BBC1 on October 24.