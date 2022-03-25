Stereo MC's and The Boo Radleys to star in Peak District's new music festival

Tickets go on sale this morning (Friday, March 25) at 10am for the debut 1771 Festival at Cromford Mills that will showcase star names and give a platform to local artists.

Nick Hallam from Stereo MC’s, who is looking forward to playing in Derbyshire for the first time, said: “What could be better, a new music festival in Derbyshire. We used to come there on family Sunday outings as we lived in Nottingham and always remember what an amazing and beautiful part of England it is not only the countryside but the buildings and the history and the whole aura of the Industrial Revolution which was such an important era for the Midlands and northern England.”

The new festival will offer free entry daytime gigs combined with paid admission headline evening shows, delivering a fantastic shuffle of music in a truly unique setting.

Performers on July 8 and 9 will include Tony Wright (Terrorvision), Mark Radcliffe’s UNE, The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Please Y’self Skiffle Band, The In Here Brothers and Brew Droop.

The music will range from electronic to skiffle, taking in old-school rock and reggae, to keep crowds singing and dancing all night long.

There will be local food vendors and quality craft ale provided by Booze hound from Two Dales, near Matlock.

From 12pm on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, all visitors to Cromford Mills can enjoy great sounds from a line-up of local artists performing until 4pm.

Stereo MC's will be performing at Cromford Mills this summer.

See bands and artists you already love and discover a newfound passion for music you’ve yet to experience.

Tickets for the evening shows which start at 6pm in the Gothic Warehouse, cost £27.50. Go to www.cromfordmills.org.uk