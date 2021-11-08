Statues unveiled in Hollingwood in memory of Jack Reynolds and Jon-Paul Prigent

The two Tommy-style statues – in honour of Jack Reynolds and Jon-Paul Prigent – are positioned by the war memorial in the grounds of the Hollingwood Community Room on Laburnum Street.

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who represents Hollingwood on Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure campaigning to have the two statues dedicated to two village heroes.

Pictured with the statues are Hollingwood Councillor Mick Bagshaw along with Jack Reynolds' daughter Jayne Goodwin and her granddaughter Shannon Spencer.

“John-Paul, who lost his life in a tragic tractor incident, was a former serviceman and worked tirelessly for the Royal British Legion.

“Jack, known for his fearless daredevil stunts, was very active in fundraising right up until he died at the great age of 108.

“Both men played a part in the armed forces; they were well-known and well-liked in the village of Hollingwood and beyond.

“I thought it would be a nice gesture to dedicate the statues – known as the Two Js – as a permanent reminder of two gentlemen who did such a lot to help others.

Kevin Hill and Simon Parker, chair and secretary of Hollingwood Residents Association, with Coun Bagshaw.

“I’d like to thank Hollingwood Residents Association in making this possible by funding the statues and name plaques.”

Jack’s daughter Jayne Goodwin said: “This is another special tribute to my dad, who was in the Royal Corps of Signals.

“Hollingwood Community Room is a place where my mum and dad visited every Tuesday – it was known then as the Elders – for coffee so it is the perfect place.

“It surely is another wonderful memorial to keep my wonderful dad’s name alive.

“Thanks to Hollingwood Residents Association and local councillors for making this possible.”