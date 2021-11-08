How Chesterfield shoppers can claim a 15 per cent off New Look voucher

The partnership, called Give Back, Feel Good, is being jointly run by New Look and national charity, Hospice UK, and encourages people to donate high quality pre-loved clothing in return for a discount code.

Shoppers who donate clothing to Ashgate’s Chesterfield shop in South Street will be able to claim the New Look discount of 15 per cent.

The campaign aims to support Ashgate, including more than 40 other hospices across the UK, with much-needed donations which will help provide care and support to people with a palliative condition or at the end of life.

Laura Stevens, head of retail at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re so delighted to be involved with New Look and Hospice UK’s Give Back, Feel Good campaign.

“Our shops have to raise around £3million in sales each year to ensure we’re able to continue caring for our patients and their families, so we rely heavily on the support of the wonderful local community.

“Every item of clothing donated to us – whether it’s a dress you’ve only worn once or last season’s football shirt – makes such a huge difference.

“Any initiative that encourages people to donate high-quality pre-loved clothing to hospices is something we’d proudly be part of – and we hope to see some new supporters donating items at our Chesterfield shop over the coming weeks.”

Hospice UK’s director of income generation, Catherine Bosworth, said: “Charity shops are a lifeline to hospices up-and-down the country, allowing local communities to support them to provide much-needed to care to those who need it most.”

Ashgate Hospice is currently calling for the urgent support of the community as the charity expects to be under increased pressure this winter due to coronavirus and winter flu circulating at the same time.

The charity is asking the community to support its winter appeal and help it to get through the difficult months ahead – ensuring the hospice can continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care at a crucial time and support the wider health system as it did last year.

To support Ashgate Hospice’s winter appeal, visit https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/winter-appeal