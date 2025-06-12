Starbucks' drive-thru coffee shop plan for Chesterfield leisure park
An application has been submitted to the borough council seeking change of use consent for the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road.
Starbucks is aiming to create a coffee shop/cafe/restaurant with drive thru takeaway, two years after opening a similar outlet on Meltham Lane.
The company’s proposals for the vacant premises at Alma Leisure Park include:
* Partially demolish/alter the unit to create an ‘opening’ beneath the roof structure to accommodate a new drive thru lane; * Introduce a new, undercover northern elevation adjacent the new drive thru lane; * Install a height restrictor, menu boards and order point; * Improve the external appearance of the unit to include new render, new and refurbished timber cladding and new aluminium shopfront doors and windows. * Introduce a collection window on the eastern elevation; * Alter the current car park layout to accommodate proposed drive thru lane; * Introduce undercover cycle parking for six bicycles: * Replace hardstanding and new areas of hard and soft landscaping.
The proposed new Starbucks drive thru would be open from 6am until 10pm seven days a week.
Consent was granted to coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons to transform the premises in August 2023 but the company’s scheme never came to fruition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.