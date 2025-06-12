Coffeehouse giant Starbucks has unveiled plans to open its second drive-thru outlet in Chesterfield.

An application has been submitted to the borough council seeking change of use consent for the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road.

Starbucks is aiming to create a coffee shop/cafe/restaurant with drive thru takeaway, two years after opening a similar outlet on Meltham Lane.

The company’s proposals for the vacant premises at Alma Leisure Park include:

* Partially demolish/alter the unit to create an ‘opening’ beneath the roof structure to accommodate a new drive thru lane; * Introduce a new, undercover northern elevation adjacent the new drive thru lane; * Install a height restrictor, menu boards and order point; * Improve the external appearance of the unit to include new render, new and refurbished timber cladding and new aluminium shopfront doors and windows. * Introduce a collection window on the eastern elevation; * Alter the current car park layout to accommodate proposed drive thru lane; * Introduce undercover cycle parking for six bicycles: * Replace hardstanding and new areas of hard and soft landscaping.

The proposed new Starbucks drive thru would be open from 6am until 10pm seven days a week.

Consent was granted to coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons to transform the premises in August 2023 but the company’s scheme never came to fruition.