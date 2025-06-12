Starbucks' drive-thru coffee shop plan for Chesterfield leisure park

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Coffeehouse giant Starbucks has unveiled plans to open its second drive-thru outlet in Chesterfield.

An application has been submitted to the borough council seeking change of use consent for the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Alma Leisure Park on Derby Road.

Starbucks is aiming to create a coffee shop/cafe/restaurant with drive thru takeaway, two years after opening a similar outlet on Meltham Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company’s proposals for the vacant premises at Alma Leisure Park include:

Starbucks has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for change of use consent to create a drive-thru coffeehouse at the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road.placeholder image
Starbucks has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for change of use consent to create a drive-thru coffeehouse at the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road.

* Partially demolish/alter the unit to create an ‘opening’ beneath the roof structure to accommodate a new drive thru lane; * Introduce a new, undercover northern elevation adjacent the new drive thru lane; * Install a height restrictor, menu boards and order point; * Improve the external appearance of the unit to include new render, new and refurbished timber cladding and new aluminium shopfront doors and windows. * Introduce a collection window on the eastern elevation; * Alter the current car park layout to accommodate proposed drive thru lane; * Introduce undercover cycle parking for six bicycles: * Replace hardstanding and new areas of hard and soft landscaping.

The proposed new Starbucks drive thru would be open from 6am until 10pm seven days a week.

Consent was granted to coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons to transform the premises in August 2023 but the company’s scheme never came to fruition.

Related topics:StarbucksChesterfieldTim Hortons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice