Star-studded shows, hen nights, birthday celebrations - your memories of Chesterfield's legendary Aquarius nightclub
A legendary star and revellers have been sharing stories of their experiences at Chesterfield’s best club in living memory.
The building which housed the Aquarius nightclub – popularly known as the Aca – for a quarter of a century is poised for demolition and the Sheffield Road site will become home to a new self-storage facility.
Fiona Gladman said: “A little bit of Chesterfield history will be gone forever. Long live the memories.” Angie Doram said: “They can remove the building – they’ll never remove my memories. Had loads of fun at the Grab a Granny Thursday nights in there. Never will forget.”
Octogenarian comedian and singing star Bernie Clifton, who found fame on television’s Crackerjack and latterly The Voice, now lives in Barlow but used to live round the back of the Aquarius. During 1973 Bernie was presented with an opportunity at the Aquarius at a time that he was experiencing voice issues. Bernie said: “Compere Eddie Buchanan left and I took on the job, also involved in booking the acts. It was the place to see and be seen in and I’ve got very fond memories of my time there.”
Graham Bingham commented: “Went to see Frankie Vaughan at the Aka in 1981 on our 15th wedding anniversary. He presented her with some lovely flowers on stage and gave her a kiss. Then we got his autograph in the foyer and he kissed her again. Frankie, a true gentleman and a top-class entertainer. Thank you Aka for a night to remember...plus hundreds of other nights.”
The Aquarius saw many a celebration with Janet Pearson, Lesley Anne Lewis and Donna Shillito recalling their hen parties at the club. Lynn Stokes said: “Had my 21st birthday there, spent many a great night there in the 70s….sorry to see it go.”
Tommy Wright went to the Aquarius just once, to see singer Joe Brown. He said: “I got there at 8pm and waited and waited till he came on at 10.30pm. I’d got to be up for work at 5am so I never went again.”
Jane Garfoot said: “Best nightclub in town, wonderful memories.” Adding to the Facebook comments on the Derbyshire Times page, Di Baxter said: “It was THE best place to be, so many fantastic times and memories there and nothing round here that comes close to it, we need somewhere for us "old Aquarians" to go.”