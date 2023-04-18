The building which housed the Aquarius nightclub – popularly known as the Aca – for a quarter of a century is poised for demolition and the Sheffield Road site will become home to a new self-storage facility.

Fiona Gladman said: “A little bit of Chesterfield history will be gone forever. Long live the memories.” Angie Doram said: “They can remove the building – they’ll never remove my memories. Had loads of fun at the Grab a Granny Thursday nights in there. Never will forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Octogenarian comedian and singing star Bernie Clifton, who found fame on television’s Crackerjack and latterly The Voice, now lives in Barlow but used to live round the back of the Aquarius. During 1973 Bernie was presented with an opportunity at the Aquarius at a time that he was experiencing voice issues. Bernie said: “Compere Eddie Buchanan left and I took on the job, also involved in booking the acts. It was the place to see and be seen in and I’ve got very fond memories of my time there.”

Comedian, singer and former compere Bernie Clifton and singers Frankie Vaughan and Joe Brown, pictured from the top, all performed at the Aquarius. (Photos: Neil Anderson/Dirty Stop Outs, Getty Images).

Graham Bingham commented: “Went to see Frankie Vaughan at the Aka in 1981 on our 15th wedding anniversary. He presented her with some lovely flowers on stage and gave her a kiss. Then we got his autograph in the foyer and he kissed her again. Frankie, a true gentleman and a top-class entertainer. Thank you Aka for a night to remember...plus hundreds of other nights.”

The Aquarius saw many a celebration with Janet Pearson, Lesley Anne Lewis and Donna Shillito recalling their hen parties at the club. Lynn Stokes said: “Had my 21st birthday there, spent many a great night there in the 70s….sorry to see it go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Wright went to the Aquarius just once, to see singer Joe Brown. He said: “I got there at 8pm and waited and waited till he came on at 10.30pm. I’d got to be up for work at 5am so I never went again.”